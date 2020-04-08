WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.72 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.64. 22,552,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,085,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.