WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $130.47. 255,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

