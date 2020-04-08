WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $788,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $161.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,643. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

