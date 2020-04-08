WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $303.63. 4,029,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

