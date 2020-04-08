WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. 41,390,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,745,416. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

