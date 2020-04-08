WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 5,207 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 136.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,240. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

