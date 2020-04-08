WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $175.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,846,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.71.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

