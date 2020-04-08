WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 23,876,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,986,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

