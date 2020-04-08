World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of WRLD traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,875. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

