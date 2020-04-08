World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Shares of WRLD traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,875. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
