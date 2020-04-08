X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Up 3.7%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.78, approximately 78,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 166,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

