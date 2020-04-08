XP (NYSE:XP) Stock Price Up 15.5%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)’s share price rose 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $20.40, approximately 2,071,012 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,742,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

