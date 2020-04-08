Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday.

Xylem stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. 1,348,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,786. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Xylem by 60.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 97,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

