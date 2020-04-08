Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.84.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 60.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.37. 3,681,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,764. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.73. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

