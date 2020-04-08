Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,492. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

