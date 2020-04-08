Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Davita posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Davita stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. Davita has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Davita by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 544,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $31,111,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Davita by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

