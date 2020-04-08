Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.84 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $10.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $28.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $31.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.47 billion to $33.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.46.

DE traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.77. 1,210,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

