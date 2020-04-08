Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.87 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Bank of America increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

ED stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

