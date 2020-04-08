Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Announce -$1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.39) to $2.07. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

NYSE DRI traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,523,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 189,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

