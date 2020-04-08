Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.16 Million

Analysts expect that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $141.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the highest is $142.72 million. Funko reported sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $838.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $854.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $904.17 million, with estimates ranging from $870.60 million to $915.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,976. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

