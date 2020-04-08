Zacks: Analysts Expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LAIX.

Get LAIX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LAIX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LAIX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,405,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in LAIX by 3,243.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 970,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAIX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 27,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,358. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. LAIX has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAIX (LAIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.