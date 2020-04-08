Zacks: Analysts Expect null (NYSE:SVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that null (NYSE:SVC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for null’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. null posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that null will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow null.

Shares of null stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42. null has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

