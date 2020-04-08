Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce sales of $42.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.93 million and the highest is $43.60 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $57.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $190.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.08 million to $212.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210.39 million, with estimates ranging from $191.23 million to $239.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DSX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 253,977 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

