Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.88) to ($3.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and have sold 18,950 shares worth $831,030.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 73,409 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after acquiring an additional 528,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $468,000.

NYSE:KOD traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 308,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.