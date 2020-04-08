Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $821.10 million to $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. 1,121,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,775. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

