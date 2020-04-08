Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $23.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,738. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $4,416,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $5,655,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

