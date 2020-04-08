Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. WillScot reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WillScot by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in WillScot by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WillScot stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 1,188,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,867. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

