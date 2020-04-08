Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,060,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,734. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,283,000 after buying an additional 937,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,988,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after buying an additional 115,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,741,000 after buying an additional 219,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 193,884 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.