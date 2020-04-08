Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Pool posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from to in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.60.

POOL traded up $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.11. The stock had a trading volume of 285,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,077. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a 12 month low of $159.71 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

