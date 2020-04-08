Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to “Buy”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 705,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,525. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $5,400,139.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,388,082 shares in the company, valued at $107,893,544.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,435 shares of company stock worth $29,617,220. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 212,067 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

