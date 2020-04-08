Zel Price Reaches $0.0294 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Zel has a market cap of $2.89 million and $12.81 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00509781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00108257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004106 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 98,405,300 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

