Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0083 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $186,986.40 and approximately $51.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.02575623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00203890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.