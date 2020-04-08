Zero (ZER) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $103,824.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

