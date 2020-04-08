Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, OTCBTC and Bithumb. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $45.25 million and $10.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.02582397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00204161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,323,524,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,032,057,417 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi, Bithumb, WazirX, DEx.top, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Hotbit, Gate.io, BitMart, OOOBTC, FCoin, Korbit, Bitbns, BitForex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, Upbit, BiteBTC, OKEx, AirSwap, HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinhub, Zebpay, DDEX, IDEX, Coinone, Kucoin, UEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.