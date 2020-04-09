$0.07 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRA. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE:PRA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 540,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -153.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

