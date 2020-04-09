-$0.12 EPS Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cubic reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

NYSE:CUB traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,793. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

