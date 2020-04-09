-$0.30 EPS Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). Eastside Distilling reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.47). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 102.63% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million.

EAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of EAST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 53,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.87% of Eastside Distilling worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

