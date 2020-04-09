$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. WNS posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research reduced their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WNS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WNS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 491,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,915. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.