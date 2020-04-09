$0.92 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $8.34. 1,868,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.