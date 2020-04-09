$1.20 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.73.

Shares of VMW traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.46. 1,664,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.84.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in VMware by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of VMware by 29.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

