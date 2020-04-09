$136.20 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post sales of $136.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.10 million. Banner posted sales of $134.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $538.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $545.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $540.88 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $551.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.