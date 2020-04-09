$167.83 Million in Sales Expected for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will announce $167.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Akorn posted sales of $165.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $690.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $703.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.91 million, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $729.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Akorn stock remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,619,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Akorn has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $5.46.

In other news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akorn by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akorn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akorn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Akorn by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

