$22.68 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $22.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.64 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $21.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.37 million to $133.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $124.37 million to $168.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFST shares. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,226. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.08. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.