3,233 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.47.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $24.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $573.00. 13,357,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,622,120. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

