$332.28 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce $332.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $326.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $5.73 on Monday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 199,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.13. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110 in the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

