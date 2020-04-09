416 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 7,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Facebook stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,635,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515,316. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $490.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

