$500.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $500.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $581.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

