$8.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will announce $8.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $8.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.73 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.44 billion to $32.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.28. 7,653,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,951,784. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.