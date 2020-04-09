A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

ATEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $504.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.82. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.