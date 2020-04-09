AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 5.0% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. 12,214,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

