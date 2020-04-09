Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

SNPS stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,508. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,624 shares of company stock worth $38,799,720. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

